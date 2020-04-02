Top

SOCAR Polymer increases export by 49%

SOCAR Polymer LLC headed the top ten non-state non-oil exporting companies in January-February, Report informs citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The LLC carried out export $20 million, up 49% from the previous year.

The list non-state non-oil exporting subjects also include MKT Production Commercial LLC (19.5 million), Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited (AIMC) ($14.5 million), STDC LLC ($11.2 million), Land Lojistic LLC ($8.5 million), P-Agro LLC ($6.3 million), Baku Steel Company LLC ($5.7 million), Natural Fruit LLC ($5.7 million), Mingechevir Tekstil LLC ($5 million) and Sun Food LLC ($4.9 million). 

