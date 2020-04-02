Top

SOCAR Department's export operations amount to $24M

SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department tops the list of state non-oil exporting companies for January-March 2020, Report informs citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The export of the Department on the non-oil sector amounted to $23.6 million.

The list also includes Azerenergy JSC ($17.8 million), Azergold CJSC ($13.9 million), Azeraluminium LLC ($12.9 million), Azerpambig Agro Industrial Complex LLC ($4.9 million), AZAL ($2.2 million), Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC ($822,000), ASK Glass ($166,000)."

