SOCAR Department reveals volume of non-oil exports

SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department tops the list of state non-oil exporting companies, Report says, citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In January 2020, the Department's non-oil exports amounted to $11.5 million.

The list also includes Azergold CJSC ($9.4 million), Azeraluminium LLC ($7.8 million), Azerenergy JSC ($7.7 million), Azerpambig Agro Industrial Complex LLC ($1.2 million), AZAL ($595,500), ASK Glass LLC ($166,000), Baku Petroleum Machine-Building Plant ($47,000).