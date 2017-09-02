Skyscraper looking like horseshoe built in Dubai

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ United Arab Emirates (UAE) have begun construction of a skyscraper in the shape of horseshoe in Dubai.
Report informs citing the Arabian Business edition.
The development, called J One, comprises a pair of curved towers in a ‘u’ shape. The first tower – Tower A – will have 19 floors containing 257 studios, one- and two-bed apartments, as well as temperature-controlled pools, spas, gyms, a sky garden and children’s play area.
Tower B will have 18 floors containing 90 two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.
In addition to the apartments, the development will house six villas and nine retail units.
Prices in the complex will start from 225 thousand dollars for the studio.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author
Share in Facebook