Skyscraper looking like horseshoe built in Dubai

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ United Arab Emirates (UAE) have begun construction of a skyscraper in the shape of horseshoe in Dubai.

The development, called J One, comprises a pair of curved towers in a ‘u’ shape. The first tower – Tower A – will have 19 floors containing 257 studios, one- and two-bed apartments, as well as temperature-controlled pools, spas, gyms, a sky garden and children’s play area.

Tower B will have 18 floors containing 90 two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.

In addition to the apartments, the development will house six villas and nine retail units.

Prices in the complex will start from 225 thousand dollars for the studio.