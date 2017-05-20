SCC: There is no problem with tomato exports to Russia

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday, a number of media outlets spread news about sharp fall in tomato prices in Azerbaijan due to thetoughening customs control in Russia in particular, weight limit for truck load.

Report informs, State Customs Committee (SCC) said in a statement.

The company said that the data does not reflect reality: Trucks passing through the customs border in accordance with norms and rules of international cargo and, therefore, there is no problem with Crossing Russian Border. Over the past two days, 85 trucks and 49 wagons with tomatoes crossed the Russian border without any problem. The problems that have arisen at the customs checkpoints of the two countries are quickly resolved through negotiations between the heads of customs services. "