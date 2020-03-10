Azerbaijan's Customs Committee posts decline in budget transfers in two months

In January-February 2020, the State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 663.306 million to the state budget, marking an increase of AZN 2.372 million or 0.4% from the previous year, the Committee told Report.

In the reporting period, AZN 170.67 million (- AZN 22.025 million or 14.8%) came from customs duties, AZN 465.985 million (- AZN 16.093 million or 3.3%) from VAT transfers, AZN 19.513 million (- AZN 9.397 million or 32.5%) from excises, AZN 7.138 million (+ AZN 706,000 or 11%) from road tax.