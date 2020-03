The State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 329.605 million to the state budget in February 2020, down 1.9% or AZN 6.428 million from the previous year.

SCC told Report that the transfers from customs duties rose by 19.6% or AZN 14.144 million to AZN 86.309 million, transfers from VAT dropped 7.5% or AZN 18.563 million to AZN 230.080 million, from excises – 18.4% or AZN 2.214 million to AZN 9.834 million, from road tax increased by 6.45% or AZN 205,000 to AZN 3.382 million.