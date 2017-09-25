© Report https://report.az/storage/news/5cdee071d34c5982fe063381487ee54b/4398006e-cd31-4263-8fce-47f33c0bbc90_292.jpg

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 28, VIII Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum will be held in Stavropol, Russia.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to information, the forum, to be organized by Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and Russian Ministry of Economic Development, will be attended by state officials from both countries, entrepreneurs acting in the fields of industry, agriculture, trade, tourism, construction, finance and consulting, healthcare and others.

Plenary session of the Forum, roundtables on industry, tourism, agrarian, healthcare and humanitarian spheres will be held within the event, bilateral meetings between Azerbaijani and Russian businessmen will be held.

Signing of a number of documents on cooperation in the forum is also planned.