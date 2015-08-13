Retail trade turnover increases by 13% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July of this year, 14.0 billion manats or 12.5% more commodity was sold to the consumers compared to the same period in 2014, in the Azerbaijani retail trade enterprises. The State Statistics Committee stated.

Report informs, 49.7% of sold consumer goods was food, beverages and tobacco products, while 50,3% was non-food products. Also, the share of non-food products increased by 0.8 percentage points compared to January-July 2014.

During 7 months of the current year, retail trade turnover doubled and amounted to 7.2 million manats in comparison with the same period of the previous year. The population bought 93.0% of consumer goods ordered online from legal persons, while 7.0% from the private entrepreneurs' electronic trading network. 96.6% of electronic trade turnover is non-food products.

In January-July this year, the volume of catering services increased by 17.8% and amounted to 561.7 million manats compared to the same period of the previous year. The volume of catering services for legal entities constituted to 240.4 million manats while the subjects of individual entrepreneurs operating in this field amounted to 321.3 million manats.