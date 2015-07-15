Retail trade turnover increased by 13% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 Julyl. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June of this year, retail trade entities in Azerbaijan sold the commodity in sum of 12.0 billion AZN to consumers, or more by 13.4% in comparison with the same period of 2014.

Report was told in the State Statistics Committee.

49.5% the sold consumer goods accounted for food products, beverages and tobacco products, 50.5% accounted for non-food products, and selling of non-food products in comparison with January-June of 2014 increased by 1.3%.

In January-June of this year, the volume of catering services increased by 17.1% in comparison with the same period and made 473.1 million AZN. The volume of catering services for legal entities made 202.2 million AZN, while for individual entrepreneurs operating in this area this number made 270.9 million AZN.