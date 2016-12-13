Retail trade turnover increased by 1,7% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Products worth 26,3 billion AZN or more by 1,7% compared to the same period in 2015 were sold to consumers in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, cost of sales of food products and beverages were more by 2,6% and non-food products - 0,7%.

During the reporting period, 49.7% of consumer spending in retail trade were food products, 18% - textile, clothing and footwear, 6.6% - electrical goods and furniture, 5,7% - the fuel,1.5% - pharmaceutical and medical goods,0.8% - computers, telecommunications equipment and printing products,17.7% - non-food products.