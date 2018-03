Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan in January-October of this year, consumers were sold goods worth 20.4 billion manats, which is 11.2% more than the same period of 2014.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, volume of sales of food products, beverages and tobacco products increased by 10.0% and amounted to 10 168.3 million manats, non-food products by 13.4% to 10 224 800 000 manats.