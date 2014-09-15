Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan for 8 months increased by 9%

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ During January-August 2014 the population of Azerbaijan has acquired goods worth $ 13.6 bln manats in the trade objects. Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee, in comparison with the same period last year the figure rose by 9.3%.

Population acquired food products on 6.84 bln manats (50.3%), non-food products on 6.75 manats (49.7%).

Purchased non-food products by 3.4% more than in January-August 2013.

The first 8 months of this year, the volume of e-retailers amounted to 1.7 mln manats, which is 6.9% higher than in January-August 2013. 88.9% of these funds used to purchase non-food items.