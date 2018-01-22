Registration for 4th CEO Lunch Tbilisi starts

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Registration of heads of companies for the 4th CEO Lunch Tbilisi, which is to be held on the 23rd of February in Georgia, has started”.

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev stated.

“According to the results of the poll held among the executives of the member companies of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club, the absolute majority of the respondents offered to invite a newly appointed mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze as an honorary guest”, Telman Aliyev noted. “In its turn, the Caspian European Club has sent an official letter addressed to K.Kaladze and requesting his participation in the 4th CEO Lunch Tbilisi”, he continued.

Telman Aliyev highlighted a personal support and participation of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov who individually speaks to executives and top-managers of companies participating in every CEO Lunch Tbilisi event, inquires about their problems and listens to their proposals on establishment of bilateral economic and business relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He also noted that the first CEO Lunch Tbilisi, attended by Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, took place on September 29 in Georgia within the framework of the official ceremony dedicated to the resuming of the work of Caspian Energy Georgia.

The registration for CEO Lunch Tbilisi will last till February 22 at http://www.caspianenergy.org/index.php/2018-01-09-13-22-37/ceo-lunch/item/162-ceo-lunch-tbilisi-23-02-2018

CEO Lunch Tbilisi is one of the key tools for establishing a dialogue between the public and private sectors of Georgia and Azerbaijan, and at the same time it creates additional opportunities to communicate in an informal environment and establish new contacts.

Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations from 70 countries around the world, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region. The Caspian European Club is active in supporting a dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector, and also offers an informational and organizational support to projects aimed at developing small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups.