"Rahat" supermarkets chain turns "PEOPLE DAY" fair into tradition - PHOTO

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "People Day” fair, launched by "Rahat" supermarkets chain each Wednesday continues.

Report informs citing the chain, the fair gained great popularity in a short time as well as won the sympathy of huge number of customers.

The supermarkets chain will continue the action with wider assortment at affordable prices.

In addition to the great discounts for over 3000 products, a number of gift actions were held on the day of fair. Discount covers meat and meat products, milk and dairy products, oils, cleaning and hygiene products, fruit, vegetables and sweets as well as other consumer products.

Notably, on the first two days of "People Day” fair, branches of "Rahat" supermarkets chain welcomed more than 100 000 customers.