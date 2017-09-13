PwC and Microsoft host workshop on Blockchain technologies

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ On 12 and 13 September 2017, PwC together with Microsoft hosted a workshop on Blockchain technologies for the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the PwC press service.

PwC Global Tax Administration Consulting teamand Microsoft experts provided the most recent trends in tax compliance, digitalization of the economy and its impact on the tax system and tax administrations. The experts also gave a practical insight in building an effective tax administration system with new technology solutions. In particular, the workshop focused on the potential of Blockchain to deliver real-time, reliable information to a wide group of people, and create a system where both taxpayers and tax administrations have equal confidence in the veracity of data. The program of the workshop featured interactive sessions by leading experts of PwC and Microsoft and attended by over thirty tax officers.

Driving technological transformation is one of PwC’s strategic priorities in Azerbaijan as well as globally. Increasingly, government and business administrations understand the value of leveraging technology to drive greater efficiency, improve processes and manage risks. As PwC, we are committed to use the best of our knowledge and experience and to support Azerbaijan in the digitalization process.