"PSA Group": European car market to diminish 3% this year

26 February, 2020 16:46

© Pexels.com https://report.az/storage/news/c50a2ff3e2cb27e3f9d631c3dbc0a428/2fa89268-bf7c-47c2-922a-1295c5f215e2_292.jpg France's PSA Group forecasts a 3% decline in the European car market this year, Report informs, citing foreign media. In 2019, PSA Group's car sales dropped by 10% to 3.5 million units.

