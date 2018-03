Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Taxes has registered "Neftchala Fish Factory" LLC.

Report informs, writes special edition of newspaper Vergilər (Taxes) of the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, the new enterprise was registered at the same address with PASHA Holding LLC, Neftchilar Avenue 153, Nasimi district, Baku. Its authorized capital is 310,000 AZN, legal representative is Nariman Hasan Sardarli.