'Pandemic has not affected food, medicine, tobacco and alcohol production in Azerbaijan'

Although the coronavirus pandemic affected the industrial sectorç it has not disrupted food, medicine, tobacco, and alcohol production in the country, said Elvin Jamalov, an official of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to him, no state support is provided for these areas.

"Other sectors hit by the pandemic are trade, services and transport fields. The state support covers the wholesale and retail trade services, excluding food and medicine sales. The service sector includes travel agents, tour operators, hotels, and similar services, as well as child training courses. In contrast, the transport sector embraces intracity and suburban transport, including taxi services," Jamalov noted.