 Top

Online food ordering soars over coronavirus in Azerbaijan

Online food ordering soars over coronavirus in Azerbaijan

Online orders for fruits, vegetables, and daily food products from the online platform of the sales center of the State Agrarian Trade Company LLC, under the Ministry of Agriculture, increased by 40-50%.

According to the information, "Kendden.az" or "kenddenshehere.az" online order of food and agricultural products has been accepted from the online platform of "From Village to City" sales center of the State Agrarian Trade Company since February last year. In general, online orders over 20 manats in Baku and Absheron peninsula carried out free of charge.

Notably, State Agrarian Trade Company LLC currently has two stores in the country.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!