Number of persons banned from leaving Azerbaijan for tax debts reaches 995

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes has amended the list of persons banned from leaving the country because of tax debts.

Report informs, a number of executive officials to the legal entities banned from leaving Azerbaijan increased by 17 and reached 612 people.

The number of individuals banned from leaving the country has not changed and remains at 383.

In general, the number of persons who are not allowed to travel outside Azerbaijan because of tax debt rose from 978 to 995.