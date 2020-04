Azerbaijan established trade links with 153 countries in the first quarter of 2020, down 1.3% from the previous year.

Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), the number of participants of the foreign economic activity soared 68.4% to 19,761.

Among the participants of the foreign economic activity, the number of individuals doubled to 14,501, legal entities surged 9.4% to 5,260.