Nissan plant in China’s Hubei to resume operation

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. will resume operation within a week at its plant in China's Hubei province, which has been hit hardest by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Report informs, referring to TASS news agency.

Earlier, Kyodo News agency reported that the company planned to do this on February 24, but extended the vacation at the request of local authorities.

Previously, Nissan Motor resumed work at its other enterprises in China. However, the market situation there remains difficult.

In particular, in February, the company's car sales in China fell by 80 percent compared with the same month last year.

Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan's biggest automaker, has already resumed the activity of all its four assembly plants in China. Japanese companies Honda Motor and Mazda Motor have also restored the operation of their enterprises in China either partially or fully.