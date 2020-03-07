​Lufthansa to slash 50% of flight capacity over coronavirus

German airline giant Lufthansa said Friday it would slash capacity by half in the coming weeks, as the group battles "drastic declines in bookings and numerous flight cancellations" prompted by the novel coronavirus, Report says citing foreign media.

"Based on further demand development, capacity will be reduced by up to 50 percent in the coming weeks," Lufthansa said in a statement, after announcing Monday it would cut its flight plan by 25 percent.

Lufthansa, with subsidiaries, has announced deep cuts in its timetable this week as the effect of the COVID-19 disease began to bite.

Previously, Lufthansa Group had offered its employees to take unpaid leave and part-time work and froze the hiring of new staff.