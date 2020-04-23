​KOBIA and Caspian European Club organize first online B2G forum

The problems entrepreneurs faced during the coronavirus pandemic were discussed within the first online B2G forum held by the Caspian European Club (CEC) in Baku with the participation of the First Deputy Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Natig Hasanov, Report informs, citing the CEC.

Hasanov informed about support mechanisms considered for entrepreneurial subjects suffered from the pandemic, as well as for small and medium entrepreneurs, answered the questions of the entrepreneurs.

CEC's CEO Telman Aliyev stressed active positions of the representatives of the economic block of the government, who provided support to the entrepreneurs during the COVID-19.

The B2G forums organized by the CEC in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan every month are a leading means for dialogue between the state and private sector, as well as create opportunities for international business-networking with top-managers of the companies from Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions. The forums will be held in online regime starting from April 22 every week.

The first online B2G forum, which lasted 2.5 hours, was attended by top-managers of state and private companies, heads and representatives of a number of international organizations and leading media outlets.

CEC, with more than 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries, was established in June 2002.

