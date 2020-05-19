Top

Kazakhstan develops plan for economic recovery

​Kazakhstan develops plan for economic recovery

The Kazakh government has approved a complex plan that aims to promote the business activity, support employment, recover the economy by increasing the personal incomes in 2020, PM Askar Mamin said in the selector meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Report informs, citing Kazakh media.

According to him, the plan consisting of 172 systematic measures on 10 directions envisages a number of financial, tax, and administrative steps to recover the economy, especially entrepreneurship: “The measures provided in the plan will revive several fields, in which more than 6 million people work.”

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!