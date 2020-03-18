Kazakh customs open green corridor for import of essential products

In connection with the state of emergency, announced in Kazakhstan, the Revenue Committee of the country's Finance Ministry has established a "green corridor" at the customs borders for the import of socially significant products.

Report informs referring to Kapital.kz that the measures are aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential goods to the population.

Since the beginning of 2019, the country has imported more than 872,000 tons of basic-need products worth $554.6 million.

The goods include 165,000 tons ($55.9 million) of sugar, 148,000 tons ($143 million) of poultry meat, 133,000 tons ($30.5 million) of onions, 118,000 tons ($56.8 million) of milk, 85,000 tons ($24 million) of cabbage, 78,000 tons ($14.6 million) of carrots, 322 tons ($284,000) of flour. A total of 19 items have been classified as socially significant.

In particular, the leading importers of socially significant goods are exempted from the application of customs control forms during clearance (customs inspection, examination, and control of the customs value of goods).

Besides, the administrative burden regarding other business categories on the border has been reduced by narrowing the "red and yellow corridors."