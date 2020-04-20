​IRENA announces amount of investments for renewable energy until 2050

In order to shift the global energy to renewable energy and reach the goal of zero carbon emission by 2050, $130 trillion of investment is needed, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said on Monday in its first global renewables outlook.

The governments should revise investment strategies and legal frames to reach the goal of zero carbon emission. Firstly, there should be developed projects, which will change the green hydrogen and used products to electricity, and replace fossil fuels in the heavy industry and sectors with high wastes with renewable energy.

According to the IRENA, renewable energy use will exceed 70% in Southeast Asia, Latin America, EU, and Southern Africa, 50% in East Asia, North America.