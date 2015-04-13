Iranian company for production of pipes interested in entering Azerbaijani market

Sari. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Plant for the production of pipes and profiles "Juybar Lula" plans to enter Azerbaijani market in 2015.

This was said by the chief director of Yarali Rzaian to Azerbaijani journalists on a visit to the province of Mazandaran.

According to him, the company is currently exploring the market of Azerbaijan, to bring its products to the market: "In addition, we are negotiating with the Azerbaijani businessmen.Also, in order to introduce our products, we are planning to participate in the exhibitions of building materials in Azerbaijan".

Y. Rzaian also noted that the bulk of the plant's production is exported to neighboring countries, the main advantage of the plant's production is also the fact that these pipes are less susceptible to corrosion.