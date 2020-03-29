​Iran exports $410m non-oil goods through Astara customs

Managing Director of Astara Customs said on Saturday that 774,000 tons of non-oil products worth $410m were exported during the last Iranian calendar year (finished on March 20), Report informs citing IRNA.

Rasoul Omidi said most of the products included agricultural, chemical mineral, steel, food, plastic products, cement, cast, detergent, textile, artifacts, carpet, cloth, bag, and shoes.

He also said some 125,000 tons of goods worth $232m, including wood, oil materials, cotton, artificial fiber, ingot, steel, copper, and glass wool exported to foreign countries during the period.

He went on to say that 15,370 tons of carry-on luggage products worth $61,477,000 have been exported to Azerbaijan.

Based on recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the experience of other countries, Azerbaijan closed borders with Iran on February 29, 2020, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This decision is valid until April 20.