Top

Hungarian Ambassador praises Shopping Festival in Baku

Hungarian Ambassador praises Shopping Festival in Baku

Imre Laslotski: A large number of tourists come from Hungary to Azerbaijan each year

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski appreciates the Shopping Festival held in Baku.

Report informs, Hungarian ambassador told the festival’s official website www.bakushopfest.com.

According to him, the event is organized well and is colorful, fun, with an interesting program.

At the same time, the diplomat complained that due to the busy schedule he could not take part in the shopping festival. However, he noted that from Hungary to Azerbaijan every year come a large number of tourists who attend various events, including this festival.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!