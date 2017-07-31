Humanitarian aid imports to Azerbaijan soar by 20%

© Report

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ During January-June 2017, humanitarian cargo, non-technical assistance and technical assistance worth $ 23 353,72 thousand imported to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), this is $ 3,867,25 thousand or 19,85% more than the figure of the same period in 2016.

Growth in export was also registered. During the reporting period, humanitarian cargo, non-technical and technical assistance totaled $ 152.89 thousand, which is $ 93.29 thousand or 2.6 times more in an annual comparison.