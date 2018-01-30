Henrik Hololei: Azerbaijan will be a part of EU Trans European Networks

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Henrik Hololei, Director-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE), European Commission, has attended CEO Breakfast Baku as an honorary guest.

Report was informed in the Caspian European Club (CEC).

Having greeted the guests of CEO Breakfast Baku, he said: “Azerbaijan is part of the European family. Ensuring deeper connectivity with the EU is therefore extremely important for us. Only then can we unleash the full potential of all businesses and bring our people ever closer together. We are committed to doing this through a deep aviation agreement, ensuring close maritime cooperation and that Azerbaijan is part of the EU Trans European Networks”.

Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Mustafa Abbasbeyli thanked the honorary guest and said that henceforth CEO Breakfast Baku events will be held on a monthly basis. “During CEO Breakfast events top managers of the member companies of the Caspian European Club and heads of government agencies in charge of the economic bloc of not only Azerbaijan, but also other countries, will enjoy informal communication”, he continued.

These events enable to discuss problems facing entrepreneurs, issues concerning business doing in different regions of the country, as well as proposals on how to expand cooperation in different sectors of economy in an informal environment, Mustafa Abbasbeyli added.

First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev recalled that the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Since the very establishing the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry for the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, works in 70 countries around the world and is active in supporting the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

The members of the Board of the Caspian European Club, top managers, managers of the large transport companies and members of the Caspian European Club attended the event.