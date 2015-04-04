GUAM countries discusses opportunities of creating common market

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ GUAM discussed the possibility of creating a common market.Report informs referring to the press service of the GUAM, the issue discussed during the 14th session of the Working Group on Economic and Trade Commission in the Secretariat of the organization in Kiev.The meeting was chaired by the Georgian side with the participation of representatives of relevant institutions, Embassies of GUAM member states.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the drafts of theProtocol on rules of origin of the goods to the Agreement to establish a free trade zone between the GUAM Participating States and the Protocol on Approving the Procedure for the establishment and activities of the working body coordinating the actions of the Parties to the Agreement on free trade zone between the GUAM Participating States from July 20, 2002.

The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in the second half of 2015.