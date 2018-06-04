Greenhouses and beekeeping farms created in Jojug Marjanli

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan are implementing projects on the development of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region, creation of greenhouses and beekeeping farms in order to ensure employment of rural residents and improve social welfare.

Report was told in the Ministry, an event was held in Jojug Marjanli on June 4 to get detailed information on the implemented projects and to get acquainted with the progress of the work done.

Representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Jojug Marjanli residents attended the event.