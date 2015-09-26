Gold prices increase in world markets

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 25, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,70% and made 16 314,67. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,05% and amounted to 1 931,34 and Nasdaq decreased by 1,01% and constituted to 4 686,50 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 2,47% and amounted to 6 109, 01 points, German DAX by 2,77% and made 9 688,53 points and French CAC-40 by 3,07% and made 4 480,66points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,71% and amounted to 1 145,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar makes 1,11972 (+0,23%).