Global demand for gold decreased in 2014

Baku.15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Global demand for gold in 2014 in physical terms decreased by 4% compared with 2013 and totaled 3 thousand 923.7 tons.

Report informs, it is stated in the World Gold Council (WGC) report.

Jewelry remain the main component of demand, despite a 10% decline in purchases.In 2014, consumption was 2 thousand 152.9 tons.India on this indicator once again came out on top (223.2 tons), ahead of China (196.9 tons).

World investment demand for gold totaled 904.6 tons - 2% more than in 2013.

Purchases of gold by central banks rose by 17% - up to 477.2 tons.CBR became a leader in the procurement.

At the end of 2014 the amount of gold reserves in Russia totaled 1 thousand 208.2 tons, according to the WGC.

Demand for gold from the industry fell by 40% - up to 389 tons.