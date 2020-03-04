Germany bans exporting medical supplies

Germany has banned the export of medical supplies amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Germany’s Federal Health Ministry said, Report informs via RIA Novosti.

Exporting all kinds of protective medical supplies (masks, gloves, work clothes, etc.) is prohibited, the ministry tweeted. Exceptions are only possible in a limited number of cases, the ministry added.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 240 in Germany, Robert Koch Institute said earlier on March 4.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in the country were recorded in North Rhine - Westphalia (111), followed by Bavaria (48), where the spread of the virus began in Germany, then Baden-Württemberg (44) and Hesse (12).

Cases were also recorded in Berlin (6), Lower Saxony (4), Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (3), Hamburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Schleswig-Holstein, Bremen (2 cases in each), Brandenburg, Saarland, Saxony and Thuringia (one case in each).

Thus, the virus has spread to all federal lands of Germany except Saxony-Anhalt.