Georgia exported passenger cars worth $51,767,800 in January, a report by the Georgian National Statistics Office revealed.

Cars were the leading product last month with a 19.7% share in Georgia's total exports (97.8% increase from the previous year).

During the reporting period, the import of cars to Georgia grew by 29.5% year-on-year, settling at $49,968,800. Passenger cars were the third main product imported by Georgia, with an 8.1% share in the country's total imports.