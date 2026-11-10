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    Georgia more than doubles onion imports from Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 22:16
    Georgia more than doubles onion imports from Azerbaijan

    Georgia imported 26,423 tons of fresh or chilled onions worth $6.5 million from Azerbaijan in January–September 2026.

    Report's calculations based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office show that the value of imports was 2.3 times the figure for the same period in 2025, while the volume was 2.2 times higher.

    Azerbaijan ranked as Georgia's largest onion supplier during the period.

    Georgia's total onion imports reached 37,100 tons worth $9.15 million in the first nine months, up 2.7% by volume and 5.8% by value year on year.

    Other suppliers included Armenia, which shipped 3,391 tons worth $835,000; Uzbekistan, with 2,139 tons worth $529,000; Russia, with 1,801 tons worth $450,000; and Türkiye, with 1,798 tons worth $435,000.

    In 2025, Georgia imported 44,237 tons of onions worth $10.6 million, including 18,678 tons worth $4.5 million from Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan's exports Georgia onion exports
    Gürcüstanın Azərbaycandan soğan idxalına çəkdiyi xərc 2 dəfədən çox artıb
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