In January this year, Azerbaijan exported 12,633.2 tons of cement to neighboring Georgia, Report's Georgian Bureau informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Department.

The total value of cement imported from Azerbaijan amounted to $661,100.

The volume of cement exports from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by 1,169 tons or 10% during the reporting period.