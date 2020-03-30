​G20 trade ministers to mull supply chains amid COVID-19 outbreak

Group of 20 trade ministers will hold an emergency video conference on March 30 to discuss cooperation on supply chains, the Nikkei business daily reported.

They are likely to confirm cooperation to maintain and strengthen supply chains to respond to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 26, G20 leaders pledged to inject $5 trillion in fiscal spending into the global economy to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to over 199 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 700,000 globally, resulting in more than 30,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as Covid-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.