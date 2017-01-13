Famous supermarkets chain in Baku closed

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Famous supermarket chain in Baku “Lider-AS” ceased operation.

Report informs, the network supermarkets don’t operate for several days.

Products are taken to different locations.

Director of supermarket chain Ismayil Ismayilov confirmed the fact, telling that their markets don’t operate since January 10.

He noted that the network had 4 markets in various locations of Baku. The one at Huseyn Javid avenue was closed earlier. Branches at Abbasmirza Sharifzade, Shafayat Mehdiyev and Jafar Handan streets ceased operations on January 10.

I.Ismayilov told that liquidation of markets was caused by low sales and unprofitable operation.