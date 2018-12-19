Export from Georgia to Azerbaijan grows by 96.5% this year

Tbilisi. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, the trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan made up $942,857,900, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Azerbaijan’s share in Georgia’s total trade turnover was 8.3%.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan was the fourth biggest trade partner of Georgia following Turkey, Russia and China.

Georgia’s export to Azerbaijan rose by 96.5% to $435,846,000. Azerbaijan’s share in Georgia’s total export made up 14.4%. With this indicator, Azerbaijan was the biggest export partner of Georgia.

Azerbaijan exported products worth $507,011,900 to Georgia, up by 6.8% in comparison to a year earlier. Azerbaijan was the fourth biggest import partner of Georgia with the share of 6.1% in Georgia’s total import.

In the first three months, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increased by 18.6% to $11,324,700,000, with export amounting to $3,033,500,000 (+24%) and import to $8,291,200,000 (+16.8%).