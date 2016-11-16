 Top
    EU to learn experience of 'ASAN' Service

    Malena Mard: About 50% of Azerbaijani trade relations account for EU countries

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The European Union will try to learn experience of the 'ASAN' Service."

    Report informs, Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Malena Mard said at the Infrastructure, Power & Renewable Energy Investment Conference in Baku.

    Malena Mard, also said that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the EU: "The EU has a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, and it is growing steadily. I'd like to note that about 50% of Azerbaijani trade relations is with EU countries."

