EU to learn experience of 'ASAN' Service

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The European Union will try to learn experience of the 'ASAN' Service."

Report informs, Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Malena Mard said at the Infrastructure, Power & Renewable Energy Investment Conference in Baku.

Malena Mard, also said that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the EU: "The EU has a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, and it is growing steadily. I'd like to note that about 50% of Azerbaijani trade relations is with EU countries."