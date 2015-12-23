Egg prices increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'However, price of poultry meat produced in Azerbaijan has not changed, egg prices increased by 25%'

Report was told by Aydin Valiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan Poultry Society.

'Up to now egg price was 11 copecks, but it will be sold for 14-15 copecks from today', he said.

'Poultry companies bring all raw materials, equipments necessary for production from abroad', A.Valiyev said.

According to him, firstly, feed problem should be solved. 'If plots of land to be allocated for feed production, problem can be solved', he said. 'Appeals to relevant authorities for years regarding this issue have no result', he added.

'Main problem of poultry companies is related with credit', A.Valiyev said. According to Society Chairman, there are problems with banks, as they cannot pay credits allocated for development of enterprises.