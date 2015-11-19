Azerbaijan may launch discounts on international flights

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ CJSC "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) on the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year announces discounts on international flights.

Report informs citing AZAL, ticket sales within the New Year's campaign will begin on December 10, 2015 and last until January 10, 2016, travel period - from January 15 to February 29, 2016.

Directions and ticket prices, which can be purchased on the campaign, are as follows:

Baku - London - Baku - from 329 Euros;

London - Baku - London - from 269 pounds;

Baku - Milan - Baku - from 329 Euros;

Baku - Paris - Baku - from 349 Euros;

Baku - New York - Baku - from 499 US dollars;

New York - Baku - New York - from 549 US dollars;

Baku - Prague - Baku - from 329 Euros;

Prague - Baku - Prague - from 359 US dollars;

Baku - Tel Aviv - Baku - from 299 Euros;

Tel Aviv - Baku - Tel Aviv - from 329 US dollars;

Baku - Lviv - Baku - from 289 Euros;

Lviv - Baku - Lviv - from 319 US dollars;

Baku - Kazan - Baku - from 209 Euros;

Baku - St. Petersburg - Baku - from 279 Euros.

On August 1, for all passengers Azerbaijan Airlines lowered their prices by 20-30% of the existing tariffs of economy class on all international flights.