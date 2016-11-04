Development of ties between Azerbaijani and Japanese entrepreneurs discussed

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Famous expert-architect Yoshinori Moriwaki held seminar for Azerbaijani businessmen.

Organizers of the event Sakura Azerbaijan-Japan Public Association informed Report, the main objective of the seminar was to train entrepreneurs on application and development of Japanese anti-earthquake technologies, to expand business relations between Azerbaijani and Japanese entrepreneurs of construction industry, to find partners and investors.

Architect Yoshinori Moriwaki, upon invitation of Chairperson of the organization Tarana Huseynova, visited industrial park in Neftchala. Head of executive power of Neftchala district Ismayil Valiyev informed the architect on rich oil, gas, cotton, fish, iodine and bromine reserves and agricultural and industrial potential of the district. Yoshinori Moriwaki told he believes that Neftchala will become a strategic region for Japanese businessmen in the future.

T. Huseynova noted that attraction of Japanese businessmen to regions of Azerbaijan will expand possibilities for establishment of joint ventures, which will boost development of small and medium enterprises and employment in regions and underpin improvement of social conditions of population.