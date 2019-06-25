Deputy Minister: "There is a political will to implement Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan"

"The Ministry of Economy will submit the second voluntary national report on Sustainable Development Goals to the UN next month," Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova said.

She said that the complexity of the Sustainable Development Goals processes requires a very strong institution, a durable and sustainable approach: "There is a political will regarding its execution. Taking into account the importance of accountability, a Working Group has been established for monitoring and evaluation. "

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has a good experience in the field of ICT services delivery and wants to share it with other countries: "At the early stages of independence, Azerbaijan preferred to improve public services and transparency and accountability principles. ASAN service delivers public services in a very transparent manner and the level of satisfaction is very high."

Hasanova added that another forum on Baku regional Sustainable Development Goals will be held in 2020.