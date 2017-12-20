Deputy minister: Private sector in employment exceeds 75%

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of complex measures carried out in Azerbaijan, private sector in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeds 80%.

Report informs, deputy economy minister Sahib Mammadov said at the presentation ceremony of a portal “Licenses and permissions”.

Mammadov said that private sector in employment sphere exceeds 75%: “As of today more than 860,000 entrepreneurs have been registered in Azerbaijan. The consulting services were delivered to over 35,000 entrepreneurs by the employees of the Ministry of Economy at ASAN Service facilities. 4,832 licenses were issued by ASAN Service centers so far and 2,676 of them were given recently, 2,156 were licenses replaced with permanents licenses.”